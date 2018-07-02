Shatta Wale Shows Incredible Football Skills [VIDEO]

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. popularly known as Shatta Wale has shown the world is football skills.

The ‘Kakai’ hitmaker is seen doing what the likes of Ronaldinho, Neymar, Hazard etc has been doing by juggling the ball and doing keepie ups.

Shatta Wale in his recent interview with Zylofon FM bragged that he was a good footballer before venturing into the music.

According to him, he is better than Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

Video below...

