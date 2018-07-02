Augustine Okrah Terminates Contract With FC Smouha

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Okrah has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Egyptian side FC Smouha, according to media reports.
The diminutive midfielder joined the Alexandria-based side last January in a two-and-half-a-year deal from Sudanese side Al Hilal.
However, he failed to establish himself in the side after spending large parts of the campaign on the fringes - which culminated in his poor return in front of goal, scoring just once in 11 games in the Egyptian Premier League.
"Okrah has left Smouha and the decision was a mutual one. Things weren't going as planned for him so he asked them to allow him to move on and they accepted," a source close to the player told Goal.
"He believes it was the best decision he can take to help his career and is now on the lookout for a new challenge. There have been several interests but he is weighing the options in order to make a good choice before the season kicks off.
"Okrah enjoys playing regularly and he is hoping to join a club that suits his style. Also, he wants a club with a little consistency in how coaches are hired and fired since situations like that have previously affected him," the source added.
Okrah was top scorer and best player in the 2013-14 Ghana Premier League season with Bechem United.
