Dogboe To Defend Title On August 25

Isaac Dogboe, reigning World Boxing Organisation (WBO) World Super Bantamweight Champion, would on August 25, meet Hidenori Otake from Japan in a title defence in Philadelphia, United States of America (USA).

Dogboe (19-0, 13 Kos), would take on the Japanese (31-2-3 14 KOs) and ranked number six on the WBO ranking for his first title defence after beating Jesse Magdaleno in April.

The 36-year-old experienced Japanese has gone four years without a defeat, having lost in 2014 to Scor Quigg.

The Japanese would be making his second career fight outside Japan, after his defeat at the hands of Quigg.

Dogboe is seeking to unify titles in the Super Bantamweight division but must scale over the Japanese first.