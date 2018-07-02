UCC Basic School Wins UBaSS Games

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) Basic School emerged winners of the 5th Annual University Basic Schools Sports Association (UBaSSA) Games held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The three-day event saw participants from the basic schools of University of Ghana (UG), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

They participated in various track and field events, as well as soccer competitions.

The UCC Basic School carried the mantra of host and win by beating the other competing schools.

They obtained five out of the nine trophies which were up for grabs.

They were first in both the boys and girls Junior High School (JHS) category soccer competition, the girl's primary category soccer competition, the JHS Girls athletics and the 1500M medley relay race.

The University of Ghana Basic School came second with four trophies while the University of Mines and Technology and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Basic Schools did not win any of the trophies.

The event aimed at deepening ties and establishing healthy support for participating schools through sports was under the theme 'Developing a Disciplined Personality through Sports, the Role of UBaSSA'.

Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, Vice-Chancellor of UCC commended the initiators of the games for their foresight.

He said sports had the potential of facilitating the attainment of national development goals in many respects.

'UBaSSA enhances individual discipline hence, nurturing responsible adulthood and serves to promote health and wealth creation', he added.

Mrs Georgina Aglobitse, chairperson for the UBaSSA Games and Headmistress of UCC Primary School said the games were specifically to offer a unique opportunity to unearth, develop and showcase various skills and talents for a better future.

'As our common interest, we are looking forward to having more collaboration among Basic Schools in the areas of curriculum development, staff development and other academic related issues that will enhance effective teaching and learning in our schools,' she added.