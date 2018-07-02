Ambitious Talent Agency Lodico Promotions Set To Help Young Footballers Reach Potentials

Ambitious talent management agency, Lodico Promotions has set out programmes to help young footballers achieve their dreams of plying their trade in Europe.

The promotion company signs on players who are attached or unattached to clubs and help in the developmental stages of their careers including helping them find clubs domestically and intentionally.

Lodico Promotions, a UK based agency, owned by a Ghanaian named Lord Nana Kwasi Abankwa is bent on making sure fine talents do not go to waste due to poor career developments.

'We see ourselves as treasure hunters for new and fresh faces that meet our client's requirement exactly. This philosophy has made us very successful for many years now. We currently represent more represent more than 100 talents working for large clients from various industries. We are the best place for new talents to develop', he said.

Lodico promotions make sure the players are mentally prepared for the challenges of being a professional footballer.

In our part of the world talent management still remains a huge problem with mushrooming agencies usually killing off talents with gross mismanagement and badly negotiated deals. Example abounds but we'll stick with the topic under discourse.

With more than 100 football talents currently under their watch, Lordico promotions have established a reputation for enhancing the careers of young footballers.