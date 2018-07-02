2018 World Cup: Belgium v Japan Preview

Belgium will have a refreshed side to choose from as they face Japan in the World Cup round of 16 in Rostov on Monday night.

Roberto Martinez left most of his first-choice players on the bench on Thursday against England but still came away with a 1-0 victory to uphold their 100 per cent record in Group G.

Belgium are looking to reach the quarter-finals for only the second time since 1986, while Japan have never reached the last eight of the tournament, appearing at this stage two times previously.

Belgium impressed in the group stage, scoring nine goals,

Thomas Meunier, Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker are on yellow cards for Belgium and would miss the last eight with another booking, while Japan's Kawashima, Hasebe, Tomoaki Makino and Takashi Inui are in the same position.

Team news

Martinez has a near-full squad to choose from for the clash, with Adnan Januzaj the only potential absentee due to a bruised knee.

Martinez said: "Januzaj picked up a little knock in training, nothing serious. But he's got a bit of a bruised knee and we'll have to assess him."

Vincent Kompany could start for the first time at this World Cup, but Dedryck Boyata or Thomas Vermaelen will step in if the Man City man is not yet ready.

Meanwhile, Japan expects to have skipper Makoto Hasebe back in midfield and both wide man Takashi Inui and striker Yuya Osako could also get starts.

However, Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki is struggling with an ankle problem.

Opta facts