2018 World Cup: Brazil v Mexico Preview

Filipe Luis will start for Brazil after left-back Marcelo suffered a back spasm in the win over Serbia on Wednesday.
After finishing top of Group E following a slow start, five-time winners Brazil are now looking to reach the last eight for the seventh straight World Cup.
Neymar has scored just once in the opening three games, but Brazil coach Tite is delighted with the Paris Saint-Germain forward's influence having fought back from a lengthy foot injury in the spring.
Tite said: "He played very, very well against Serbia. I told him that: 'We know the price you have paid to climb back to this level'. He did everything we asked tactically, defending the full-back, and looked for a goal, to dribble, and run with the ball."
Mexico, who will co-host the tournament with USA and Canada in 2026, are looking to reach the last eight for the first time since hosting in 1986 and impressed in the group stage with a famous victory over Germany.
In his pre-match press conference, coach Juan Carlos Osorio stated that his team will attack Brazil. "We won't sit back and wait, Brazil's attackers are too good for that to be the right plan. We will stick to our idea of having at least four or five attacking players."
Team news Marcelo did train on Sunday and could be available from the bench, and though Danilo has recovered from a thigh problem, Fagner may keep his spot at right-back.
Mexico are without suspended centre-back Hector Moreno after accumulating two yellow cards, meaning Hugo Ayala could replace him.
Opta facts
Brazil and Mexico have met 40 times previously, with over half of those encounters ending in wins for Brazil (W23 D7 L10).
Mexico have won none of their four previous games against Brazil at the World Cup (D1 L3). In fact, the Mexicans haven't even scored a single goal in those four matches (11 conceded).
This will be the fifth encounter between Brazil and Mexico at the World Cup. Only three fixtures have been played on more occasions in the competition (Brazil v Sweden 7 times; Argentina v Germany 7 times: and Germany v Yugoslavia 6 times each).
Brazil last failed to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup back in 1990. Since then, they've always made it to the last eight of the tournament.
Brazil will be looking to win their third game in a row at the World Cup which hasn't happened since the 2006 edition.
Brazil are unbeaten in their last 14 games (W10 D4), with their last defeat dating back to June 2017 against Argentina (0-1).
Mexico have been knocked out in the round of 16 in each of their last six World Cup appearances. In fact, they've never progressed further than the second round when playing a World Cup outside their own borders.
When you don't know your destination any door will take you there.
2018 World Cup: Brazil v Mexico Preview
Filipe Luis will start for Brazil after left-back Marcelo suffered a back spasm in the win over Serbia on Wednesday.
After finishing top of Group E following a slow start, five-time winners Brazil are now looking to reach the last eight for the seventh straight World Cup.
Neymar has scored just once in the opening three games, but Brazil coach Tite is delighted with the Paris Saint-Germain forward's influence having fought back from a lengthy foot injury in the spring.
Tite said: "He played very, very well against Serbia. I told him that: 'We know the price you have paid to climb back to this level'. He did everything we asked tactically, defending the full-back, and looked for a goal, to dribble, and run with the ball."
Mexico, who will co-host the tournament with USA and Canada in 2026, are looking to reach the last eight for the first time since hosting in 1986 and impressed in the group stage with a famous victory over Germany.
In his pre-match press conference, coach Juan Carlos Osorio stated that his team will attack Brazil. "We won't sit back and wait, Brazil's attackers are too good for that to be the right plan. We will stick to our idea of having at least four or five attacking players."
Team news
Marcelo did train on Sunday and could be available from the bench, and though Danilo has recovered from a thigh problem, Fagner may keep his spot at right-back.
Mexico are without suspended centre-back Hector Moreno after accumulating two yellow cards, meaning Hugo Ayala could replace him.
Opta facts