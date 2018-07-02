Asamoah Gyan's Penalty Miss Against Uruguay Holds Record Of Late Spot Kick Taken At The World Cup Since 1966

Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan remains in the record books of FIFA at the World Cup as the player to take the most late penalty at the competition since 1966.

The Black Stars forward who missed a last-minute penalty against Uruguay at World Cup in South Africa- 2010 saw his record remain intact after Croatia's Luka Modric missed a spot kick in their round of 16 clash with Denmark.

The Real Madrid midfielder missed a penalty with minutes to end the game to become the only player after Asamoah Gyan to earn a spot kick in the final minutes of extra time.

Since 1966, only one penalty has been taken later in a World Cup match than Luka Modric's penalty for Croatia (115mins 46secs) - Asamoah Gyan for Ghana against Uruguay in 2010 (121:27), whose penalty hit the crossbar.

Gyan's penalty miss against Uruguay ended the African team's campaign at the competition after Ghana lost out in the shootouts and denied them a place in the semi-finals of the global showpiece.

Meanwhile, the Croats went on to win the game against Denmark to progress to the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ghana failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and Gyan remains the African with the most goals at the Mundial with 6 ahead of Cameroon legend Roger Mila and Nigeria's Ahmed Musa.

