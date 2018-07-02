Accra Hearts of Oak- All Blacks Friendly Cancelled

Accra Hearts of Oak's friendly game against lower-tier side Swedru All Blacks has been cancelled following uncertainty over the suspension of all domestic football activities.

The game which was scheduled for Monday at 3:00 pm has been called off with the club set to return to training at the Legon Ajax Park.

Following the crisis that has hit Ghana's football, it was unclear whether the Phobians had the game sanction by the RFA or the Ghana Football Association after government stated it was dissolving the governing body.

Hearts announced the cancellation of the game on their website in a statement which reads,

"Accra Hearts of Oak were scheduled to play as guests of Swedru All Blacks in a friendly game on Monday but the match has been called off."

"The Phobians will return to training on Tuesday to continue with Seth Hoffmann's physical and conditioning programmes. We regret and apologize for any inconvenience caused due to the cancellation of the match."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com