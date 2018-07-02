Black Princesess Set For Women’s U20 World Cup In France

Ghana’s Black Princesses will get the opportunity to participate in this year’s Women’s U-20 World Cup in France after Ghana’s delegation met with officials of FIFA last Friday in Zurich.

The meeting was a follow-up to discussions held in Accra on June 21 in relation to the government’s proposal to dissolve the Ghana FA and bring reforms in the light of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary on corruption in football in Ghana.

When FIFA invited Ghana’s delegation to Zurich, it stated that two members of the Ghana FA, Alex Asante and Kweku Eyiah, needed to be present to discuss issues relating to the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

However, Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, told FIFA that due to a court injunction on the FA, its members could not perform their roles and functions.

But, according to the July 2 edition of the Graphic Sports, FIFA insisted on the presence of the FA officials and thus, Alex Asante, was there in his capacity as the Deputy General Secretary in charge of International Competitions.

He was joined by the FA’s Technical Director, Oti Akenteng, and these two were able to register Ghana for the competition under a special dispensation since Ghana had already missed the original deadline for the registration of teams.

What’s next?

The team is expected to get back to camp immediately to get ready for the tournament which runs from August 4 to 25.

Preparations were halted to due to the freeze on all football activities in the country after the Anas tape and its revelations.

It is unclear what the plans for the team will be now but they could head to Europe for more preparation. However, that will depend on the availability of teams to play against as a way of getting ready.

Who will Ghana face?

The Black Princesses will take on hosts, France, Netherlands and New Zealand in Group A of the tournament.

Ghana will start its campaign against France on August 5 in Vannes. They will take on the Netherlands on August 8 in Vannes and New Zealand in Concarneau on August 12.