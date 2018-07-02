2018 World Cup: Fifa Fines Russia For 'Discriminatory Banner'

Fifa has fined World Cup hosts Russia 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,645) after their fans displayed a discriminatory banner during the 3-0 loss to Uruguay.

Serbia have been fined £15,000 for a "political and offensive banner" during their 2-0 defeat by Brazil in their final group game.

The Serbs were fined for a similar banner earlier in the tournament.

Mexico were fined £11,500 after their fans threw objects during their side's 3-0 defeat by Sweden.

Morocco were fined £50,000 after their 2-2 draw with Spain for a series of incidents, including crowd disturbances and six members of technical staff forcing their way on to the pitch after the final whistle.

Last week Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner were also fined for their 'double-headed eagle gesture' celebrations, a reference to the Albanian flag, in their side's win over Serbia.

Arsenal midfielder Xhaka and Stoke City forward Shaqiri are ethnic Albanians from Kosovo, where a Serbian crackdown on the Albanian population ended with Nato military intervention in 1999.