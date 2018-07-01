Collaborative Effort Will Solve Football Issues – Papa Kwasi Nduom

Founder of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Dr Papa Kwasi Nduom has said that resolving issues related with football in the country will take a collaborative effort from the Government, Federation of International Football Association as well as Football administrators and club owners.

“I don’t believe we are going to have a solution that will come from one party. The Government has to sit down, football administrators have to sit down, FIFA has to sit down and the club owners must all sit down and arrive at a solution”, he said on Radio XYZ last Friday.

The Chairman of Group Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association Samuel Brew-Butler, Mr. Kweku Eyiah and Mr. Alex Asante were invited by FIFA as part of a five-man delegation led by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Honorable Isaac Asiamah for a meeting in Zurich to put in place interim measures to allow the continuation of football in Ghana. Unfortunately, Papa Kwasi Nduom could not make the trip after he was denied permission to travel at the Kotoka International Airport.

In that interview on Friday, the owner of Elmina Sharks disclosed that it is unfortunate that he could not make the trip to Zurich to meet with FIFA because he believes all parties will need to come together to find ways to resolve matters to allow for the continuation of football in the country.

He further stated that he has no quarrel with the Government and he is willing to sit down with anybody who comes up to say they should sit down and deliberate to finds ways of resolving issues. According to him, he does not do football just because he wants to, but rather he does football because of the millions of people who love the game. As well as people who go to stadiums to sell to get money to earn a living.

“I still want to say I have no quarrel with the Government. I have no quarrel with anybody. If today somebody says let us sit down and solve this problem, we will sit down and solve it because we do it for the millions of people who enjoy soccer, for the players and those who come to the stadium to sell to get something”.