Latif Blessing Score Stunning Goal As Los Angeles Whipped Philadelphia Union 4:1 [VIDEO]

Latif Blessing assisted and scored a late goal as Los Angeles dismantled Philadelphia Union 4:1 in the Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The former Liberty Professionals man assisted twice of the goals scored by former Hull City striker Adama Diomande at the Banc of California Stadium.

The 21-year-old found the back of the net in the 96th minute to register his 3rd league goal of the season.

His goal arrived via Union’s keeper inability to deal with a shot inside the box and he seized the opportunity to race and force the ball home.

