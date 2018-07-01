Ungratefulness from family and friends causes the worst depression which even success can never help you overcome unless true love”By: ― Chief-Icons Rashid
OFFICIAL: Cordoba CF Announces Emmanuel Lomotey Signing
Spanish Segunda Division side, Cordoba CF have announced the signing of Emmanuel Lomotey.
The energetic midfielder joined Cordoba on a three-year deal. He joined the Spanish side from Ghanaian side Dreams FC.
The Ghanaian spent last season on loan at Extremadura and really lived up to expectation.
Lomotey caught the eyes of Cordoba technical handlers with his superb display helping Extremadura to seal promotion to the Segunda.