OFFICIAL: Cordoba CF Announces Emmanuel Lomotey Signing

Spanish Segunda Division side, Cordoba CF have announced the signing of Emmanuel Lomotey.

The energetic midfielder joined Cordoba on a three-year deal. He joined the Spanish side from Ghanaian side Dreams FC.

The Ghanaian spent last season on loan at Extremadura and really lived up to expectation.

Lomotey caught the eyes of Cordoba technical handlers with his superb display helping Extremadura to seal promotion to the Segunda.