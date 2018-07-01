Akwasi Frimpong Makes Big Impression On Debut For Hungarian Giants Ferencvaros

Ghanaian defender Akwasi Frimpong made his debut for Hungarian giants Ferencvaros in their pre-season friendly defeat to Dunajska Streda.

The central defender was in outstanding form for his new side and seemed unfazed by any pressure as Ferencvaros lost by a goal to Streda.

Both sides are preparing ahead of their respective European season.

The Ghanaian who joined the club from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade was impressive in his first outing for the Hungarians, preventing a goal-bound shot in the first half.

Akwasi Frimpong was pivotal in preventing Dunajska Streda scoring many goals with his strong defensive displays.

However, in a game that saw Ferencvaros under pressure, they finally conceded when striker Erik Pacinda broke the deadlock for Streda.

Ferencvaros have been paired with Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in the first round of qualifiers in the Europa Cup.

