Rashid Sumaila Joins Red Star Belgrade Pre-Season Training In Austria

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has begun pre-season training with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade ahead of the upcoming season.
The 25-year-old defender passed his medical on Wednesday before putting pen to paper on the season-long deal from Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia which comes with an option to join the Serbian side permanently.
The former Asante Kotoko guardsman has joined his new team-mates in their pre-season camp in Austria.
The Ghana international will be hoping to hit the ground running when the Serbian SuperLiga campaign kick-start next month.
Sumaila will have the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League with his new club.
