modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Rashid Sumaila Joins Red Star Belgrade Pre-Season Training In Austria

Ghanasoccernet.com
Rashid Sumaila Joins Red Star Belgrade Pre-Season Training In Austria

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has begun pre-season training with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade ahead of the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old defender passed his medical on Wednesday before putting pen to paper on the season-long deal from Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia which comes with an option to join the Serbian side permanently.

The former Asante Kotoko guardsman has joined his new team-mates in their pre-season camp in Austria.

The Ghana international will be hoping to hit the ground running when the Serbian SuperLiga campaign kick-start next month.

Sumaila will have the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League with his new club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

quot-img-1If wishes were houses i would have been carrying them from A to Z

By: Francis Tawiah -- quot-img-1
body-container-line