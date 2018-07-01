C. K. Akunnor Exit Good For Ashgold - Acheampong

The Chief Executive Officer of Premer League side AshantiGold FC, Frederick Acheampong says showing head coach C. K. Akunnor the exit is in the best interest of the club.

The former MTN FA Cup winners ended their relationship with the Herts of Oak trainer on Thursday evening after failing to resume training with the club.

Akunnor was tasked to resume training with the first team last week Monday but was astonishingly seen doing punditry work on television while he was expected at post in Obuasi.

Sections of the AshGold supporters have however expressed anger over management’s decision to sack the coach who led them to Premiership survival last term.

But CEO Fred Acheampong is adamant Akunnor left management no choice with his persistent unprofessional conduct.

“Management was left with no other choice but to let CK [Akunnor] go,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

“We have had to deal with similar issues on a constant basis behind the glare of the public so I can understand some of the reactions.

“But the truth is that the coach had been absenting himself from post without permission on several occasions and despite several promptings, the status quo remained so we had to take a decision and we believe it is good for the club.”

Charles Akunnor took over the AshGold job last year when they seemed destined for relegation.

The former Dreams FC manager, however, steered the Miners to safety and now leaves them on top of the Premier League.