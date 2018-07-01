2018 World Cup: Croatia v Denmark Preview

In-form Croatia take on unbeaten Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday night with a place in the World Cup quarter-finals at stake.

Zlatko Dalic's side surprised some by winning all three of their Group G games on their way to the last 16 at Russia 2018.

However, they will come up against a Denmark team who have also not lost a match so far at the tournament.

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen thinks Croatia will start as favourites though.

"It will bring together the whole country if we move on against Croatia," the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said.

"It will lift the national spirit in the country. Had we gone home after the group matches, it would have been a scandal.

"Croatia are perhaps small favourites if you look at the clubs where the players come from. But I think we can settle it within 90 minutes."

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, however, has warned his team-mates they will need to keep a close eye on Eriksen on Sunday.

"Christian Eriksen is a great player," he said. "He proved himself at Tottenham. We are aware of his quality - for example, he has an excellent shot. We must be very careful. But we stopped Lionel Messi in the game against Argentina, so we can do it again.

"We need to play a game of ball control. We do not think we are favourites in the game against Denmark. They have very good players and we are preparing for that game with maximum seriousness.

"It will be a tough match, like any other game so far. We played well, have had great victories, but if we do not win against Denmark, we did not do anything."

Team news

Dalic is expected to recall all the big-name players who were rested for Tuesday's 2-1 win against Iceland.

That means the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Dejan Lovren and Mario Mandzukic should feature.

Meanwhile, Denmark midfielder William Kvist may start, despite puncturing a lung and breaking two ribs in his country's opening group-stage win over Peru.

And Yussuf Poulsen is also back having completed a one-game suspension.

Opta stats