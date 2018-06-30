2018 World Cup: Casemiro Tells Brazil To Heed Warning Of Germany Exit

Midfielder Casemiro says Brazil must heed the warning given by Germany's early World Cup exit and ignore the fact they are bookmakers' favourites.

The 26-year-old said he and his team-mates are taking nothing for granted before their last-16 tie with Mexico at the Samara Arena on Monday (15:00 BST).

Defending champions Germany finished bottom of Group F after defeats by Mexico and South Korea.

"The shirt doesn't win you the game. Look at Germany," said Casemiro.

"With all the players they have, all that favouritism, they were still knocked out in the first round.

"We are relaxed about it. All our players are top class, their clubs are always favourites.

"We always have respect, tranquillity and humility. We have to play football to beat Mexico."

Casemiro, a regular in Tite's side, says he is the "happiest man in the world" as he prepares to face Mexico little more than a month after helping Real Madrid win the Champions League.

"I played in the final of the Champions League and I won," he said.

"That was a dream. And it's a dream to play in the World Cup. I am the happiest man in the world."

In the 15 tournaments before Russia, Mexico have won only one game against a South American side, beating Ecuador 2-1 in 2002.

Juan Carlos Osorio's side have had an unpredictable and entertaining World Cup so far.

They provided one of the early shocks of the tournament when they beat Germany 1-0, which they followed with a 2-1 win over South Korea and a 3-0 defeat by Sweden.