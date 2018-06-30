Less than 100 days to Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018

With free access to the public, hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to line the main avenue in the Argentine capital, Avenida 9 de Julio, where the ground-breaking opening ceremony will spectacularly mark the start of the Games around the iconic Obelisk monument.

The vision to bring sport to the people of Buenos Aires will truly become the reality throughout the Games with the free-access policy enabling spectators to move freely throughout the four parks spread across the city.

With a simple access digital bracelet, visitors to the parks can experience not only the high-level sport competition but also the festivals and activities in place to ensure the YOG is the most immersive and engaging celebration of sport and culture. Online registration for the bracelets will start at the end of July.

“In just 100 days, Buenos Aires will become the Olympic capital of the world. Buenos Aires 2018 will be a unique celebration. We'll celebrate the best young athletes in the world: we'll celebrate sport and Olympism”, said Gerardo Werthein, president of the Organising Committee.

“We are going to bring the Games to the people, starting off with the opening ceremony. It will be urban, participatory, open to the public. And it will take place in a wonderful setting: the heart of our city, the Obelisk”, he added.

To help count down the days to the YOG and spread the word nationwide, throughout August and September a Torch Tour will travel through five geographical regions in Argentina before arriving in the capital to light up the city on 6 October.

Four thousand athletes will be competing in 32 sports at the Games, which for the first time in Olympic history will have an equal number of men and women. Four new sports will make their debut at Buenos Aires 2018: breaking, sport climbing, karate and roller speed skating.

Supporting the young athletes in their final journey to YOG are hundreds of inspiring Young Change Makers and Athlete Role Models. Hailing from various backgrounds in sport, including Olympic and World Champions, this group will encourage the young athletes throughout the next 100 days and act as mentors during Games-time.

With the Youth Olympic Village now complete and final preparations deemed well on track by the final IOC Coordination Commission visit earlier this month, the local organisers continue to focus on preparing the 8300 volunteers and on their youth engagement efforts. Close to one million young people have participated in sport activities themed around the Youth Olympic Games to ensure that Buenos Aires has a long-term impact on its youth population.

About the Youth Olympic Games

The Youth Olympic Games (YOG) is an international, multi-sport event for young athletes aged 15-18 with an educative and cultural nature that aims to foster the Olympic values in youth.

The event, which takes place every four years (in its two versions, winter and summer, that alternate every two years), is promoted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games will be held from October 6 -18 with the participation of 3998 athletes from 206 countries.