Hearts of Oak To Play All Blacks On Monday

Accra Hearts of Oak will take on Swedru All Blacks in a friendly on Monday at 3pm.

The capital-based club will be playing their first friendly since the appointment of interim head coach Seth Hoffman and since the abrupt end of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The Phobians have been training under Hoffmann for the past two weeks and they will be putting to practice the drills they have studied and mastered when they play as guests to the second-tier side.

The Division One side have also been affected by the hiatus in Ghana football but they will be hosting Hearts in front of their home crowd on Monday.