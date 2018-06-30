Asamoah Gyan Urge Politicians To Stay Away From Football

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has made a humble appeal to politicians to stay away from football insisting their influence will not work.

Currently, football activities in the country have been brought to a halt after the airing of Anas Aremeyaw Anas's 'Number 12" video which exposed the rot in Ghana football.

Several football officials were caught in the video taking bribe to influence player selection and change the outcome of the football matches.

Government took steps to dissolve the FA by securing a 10-day injunction to stop football-related activities.

But the country's all-time leading goal scorer has urged politicians to stay aways from football.

“I have said it and I will say it again; football and politics cannot work,” he said.

“This is all I can say for now but for sure football and politics is a no.”

Government has since started talks with FIFA in ensuring Ghana is not banned from football.