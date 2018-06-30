Number12: We Getting Disappointed In Government - GHALCA

President for the Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA], Kudjoe Fianoo has indicated that his outfit is getting disappointed in the way the government is trying to get a solution to the current feud involving Ghana football.

Government has placed an injunction on all football-related activities, which has prevented the Ghana Football Association and all it stakeholders from meeting to find a solution to the menace created after the exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on corruption in Ghana football.

But according to Mr Fianoo, government should allow or even consult football people, including the club owners and administrators, in its efforts to restructure the game.

“In one breathe, we have been told there is an injunction and so we cannot have a congress, and even to the extent that some FA officials invited by FIFA have been prevented from honouring their invitation by the government. The clubs are getting disappointed by the turn of events," he told Asempa FM.

“The clubs were behind those who were called by FIFA to the second meeting to be held in Zurich with government’s delegation, which was a move to resolve the matter. So they were not going there in their personal capacity but on behalf of the clubs.

“They should allow us to hold Congress, since it is the highest decision body at the FA, so we can deliberate on the issues. At the congress, we can decide to let the current Executive Committee members step aside so we form an interim committee to take over.”

He also stated that should there be a normalisation committee to be set up by FIFA, the clubs will be pushing for one of its members to be included on that committee.

“We will continue to find a solution to the matter, but personally, I am disappointed at the government because they don’t want to listen to us,” he added.