I Am Not Ready To Hang My Boots - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana skipper, Asamoah Gyan has insisted that he is prepared to hang up his boots just yet.

The former Sunderland forward did not have the the best season with Kayserispor due to injuries.

However, the 32-year-old striker insists he still has a burning desire to always be on the field.

“Football is all about dedication and it is there,” he said on Cheers on GHOne TV.

“I will call it quits once I don’t have that feeling anymore.

“When I don’t train for some time I feel I am missing something so the desire is still there.”

Gyan has netted 51 goals after being capped 105 times by Ghana, making him the country’s all-time goal scorer.