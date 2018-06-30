Nyantakyi Can Never Sue Me And He Knows It - Anas

Investigative Journalist Anas Aremayaw Anas remains resolute despite reports indicating former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi has lodged legal suits against him.

Nyantakyi who was exposed by the Journalist in a video scandal resulting in his resignation as President of the Ghana Football Association is planning to drag the award-winning media personnel to court for what he claimed to be defamatory.

The former CAF vice President in a statement after his resignation denied any wrongdoing insisting he was entrapped by the undercover journalist.

Anas, arguably Ghana’s most credible investigative journalist is unfazed by the news circulating.

“When I say that you have committed a crime, it means you have done it because I provide you with evidence. I am a lawyer and I take evidence very serious because if I don’t I will end up going to jail myself,” he spoke with TV3.

“All the court cases he is talking about, he is not going to do it, he knows, he knows very, very well. As far as we go by the strict rules and regulations that are supposed to govern a football guru like him, he will not get it, he will lose it.

“When I was doing Osu children’s home, that was not entrapment, when I was doing the judges, it was not entrapment. Are football people more human than judges?” Anas questioned.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has been placed under investigation after using the President’s name to defraud under force pretence.