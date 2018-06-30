Egyptian Giants Zamalek Release Ghanaian Forward Nana Poku

Egyptian football powerhouse Zamalek S.C. have announced the termination of Ghanaian forward Nana Poku's contract just six months after joining the club.

The former Ashgold forward and Zamalek came to a mutual agreement to part ways so he can move to another team, said club president Mortada Mansour.

Poku has given up his due payments at the club, amount for 22 million EGP.

The 25-year-old forward joined Zamalek in January 2018, where he appeared in 10 games in the Egyptian Premier League scoring two goals.

Nana Poku arrived in Egypt in summer 2014 where he played for El Shorta, a year later he sealed a move to Misr El-Makkasa.

Poku went on a short spell to Saudi club Al Shabab in January 2017 before returning to El-Makkasa again then Zamalek.

He also for Ashantigold and Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.

