Joel Fameye Scores Hat-Trick As Dinamo Brest Thrash FC Gomel

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh bagged his first hattrick in the Belarus top-flight on Friday when Dinamo Brest thrashed FC Gomel 6-0 at away.

The former Asokwa Deportivo goal poacher netted in the 29th, 40th and 50th minutes to aid Dinamo Brest to snatch their biggest win of the season.

Before the fixture, the former Black Stars B striker had not scored in the elite division this term but got himself three on Friday.

Dinamo Brest are currently sitting 6th on the league table after fourteen rounds.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com