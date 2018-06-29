VIDEO: Bernard Mensah Land In Turkey To Seal Kayserispor Loan Move [VIDEO]

Ghana's Bernard Mensah has arrived in Turkey to complete his loan move to Kayserispor.

The midfielder agreed on personal terms with the Turkish club on Thursday.

Mensah arrived in Kayserispor last night and he is set to have his medical today before putting pen to paper.

He will join compatriot Asamoah Gyan, who joined the club last season.

Kayserispor'un yeni transferi Bernard Mensah gece geç saatlerde Kayseri'ye geldi. pic.twitter.com/Y0sBxzevOK — Kayserispor TV (@KayserisporTV) June 29, 2018

Last season, Mensah, who is owned by Atletico Madrid was on loan at Kasimpasa.