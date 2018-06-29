modernghana logo

9 minutes ago | Football News

VIDEO: Bernard Mensah Land In Turkey To Seal Kayserispor Loan Move [VIDEO]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana's Bernard Mensah has arrived in Turkey to complete his loan move to Kayserispor.

The midfielder agreed on personal terms with the Turkish club on Thursday.

Mensah arrived in Kayserispor last night and he is set to have his medical today before putting pen to paper.

He will join compatriot Asamoah Gyan, who joined the club last season.

Last season, Mensah, who is owned by Atletico Madrid was on loan at Kasimpasa.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

