Hearts of Oak Console Amissah Arthur's Family

Former Premier League winners, Hearts of Oak have sent their heartfelt message to the family of former vice president Kwabena Amissah-Arthur.

The economist, politician and academic was announced dead on Friday morning. He was 67 years-old.

Amissah-Arthur, a staunch Phobian, collapsed at the Air Force Gym early Friday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

And the Phobians have issued a statement expressing condolences to Amissah-Arthur’s family.

Below is the statement:

Hearts-press