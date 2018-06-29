Former Premier League winners, Hearts of Oak have sent their heartfelt message to the family of former vice president Kwabena Amissah-Arthur. The economist,...
Hearts of Oak Console Amissah Arthur's Family
Former Premier League winners, Hearts of Oak have sent their heartfelt message to the family of former vice president Kwabena Amissah-Arthur.
The economist, politician and academic was announced dead on Friday morning. He was 67 years-old.
Amissah-Arthur, a staunch Phobian, collapsed at the Air Force Gym early Friday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
And the Phobians have issued a statement expressing condolences to Amissah-Arthur’s family.
Below is the statement:
Hearts-press