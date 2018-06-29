IN ORDER TO FULFILL THE DIVINE PURPOSE OF GOD CONCERNING YOUR LIFE NECCESSITY MAY BE LAID ON YOU TO DISSASSOCIATE YOURSELF FROM CERTAIN ASSOCIATIONS.By: janet adusei-univers
IN ORDER TO FULFILL THE DIVINE PURPOSE OF GOD CONCERNING YOUR LIFE NECCESSITY MAY BE LAID ON YOU TO DISSASSOCIATE YOURSELF FROM CERTAIN ASSOCIATIONS.By: janet adusei-univers
Beşiktas Interested In Signing Andre Ayew On Loan
Turkish side, Beşiktas have set their sight on signing Black Stars deputy captain Andre Ayew on loan from English Championship side, Swansea City.
Sources in Istanbul say the president of Besiktas Fikret Omran, will meet with Swansea officials soon to commence negations over a possible move to the Vodafone Park.
However, the former West Ham United attacker has expressed his interest in joining Beşiktas.
‘’The player’s agent has said Andre’s future will be decided soon so now we’re starting to hear some noise to discuss a potential transfer, as they want him on loan,’’ said Fikret Omran.
Ayew rejoined Swansea City in January after failing to impress at West Ham United.