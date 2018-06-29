Beşiktas Interested In Signing Andre Ayew On Loan

Turkish side, Beşiktas have set their sight on signing Black Stars deputy captain Andre Ayew on loan from English Championship side, Swansea City.

Sources in Istanbul say the president of Besiktas Fikret Omran, will meet with Swansea officials soon to commence negations over a possible move to the Vodafone Park.

However, the former West Ham United attacker has expressed his interest in joining Beşiktas.

‘’The player’s agent has said Andre’s future will be decided soon so now we’re starting to hear some noise to discuss a potential transfer, as they want him on loan,’’ said Fikret Omran.

✍ Beşiktaş, Andre Ayew'in kiralanması için Swansea ile anlaştı ve oyuncuyla görüşmelere başladı. (Fanatik) pic.twitter.com/RuwNGoIXx0 — FutbolArena (@futbolarena) June 29, 2018

Ayew rejoined Swansea City in January after failing to impress at West Ham United.