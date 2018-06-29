Our problems are man-made, therefore they may be solved by man. And man can be as big as he wants. No problem of human destiny is beyond human beings.By: roylexi.com
Real Oviedo Unveil Richard Boateng
Spanish side, Real Oviedo have unveiled the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng.
Boateng signed for Oviedo from fellow Spanish side Union Deportiva Melilla.
The combative midfielder was unveiled on Thursday where he also interacted with the Press.
Video below...