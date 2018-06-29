modernghana logo

35 minutes ago

Real Oviedo Unveil Richard Boateng

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Spanish side, Real Oviedo have unveiled the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng.

Boateng signed for Oviedo from fellow Spanish side Union Deportiva Melilla.

The combative midfielder was unveiled on Thursday where he also interacted with the Press.

Video below...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

