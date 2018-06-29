Elmina Sharks Bewail Former Vice Prez. Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur

Premier League side, Elmina Sharks have sent their condolences to the late former vice president of Ghana, HE Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur.

The renowned Ghanaian economist, academic and politician was reported to have collapsed at the Air Force Gym on Friday morning while working out and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was declared dead by medics.

We're learning of the sad passing of former vice president of the republic of Ghana, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur. Our heartfelt condolences go the family of the former vice president, Ghanaians and the National Democratic Congress.







😢 pic.twitter.com/xMyqLADHBN — ELMINA SHARKS F.C (@ElminaSharks) June 29, 2018

Amissah Arthur was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana.