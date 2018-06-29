It is easy to condemn voilence, injustice, disoder and wrongdiong in soceity, but before criticizing others ask yourself if you are perfect.By: Francis Tawiah (Duis
It is easy to condemn voilence, injustice, disoder and wrongdiong in soceity, but before criticizing others ask yourself if you are perfect.By: Francis Tawiah (Duis
Elmina Sharks Bewail Former Vice Prez. Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur
Premier League side, Elmina Sharks have sent their condolences to the late former vice president of Ghana, HE Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur.
The renowned Ghanaian economist, academic and politician was reported to have collapsed at the Air Force Gym on Friday morning while working out and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was declared dead by medics.
Amissah Arthur was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana.