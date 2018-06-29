We're inspired by footballers like Ryan Giggs who plays with the same club for more than 20 years, but this is the exception, rather than the rule.

The fact is that most players don't spend their careers with one club for any real length of time.

An example of this is Samuel Inkoom who just made the tenth club switch since he started his career as a professional in 2007. It's as though some players are out to set a personal record for switching their alliances.

Entrepreneurs who engage in sports betting with Betway stay on top of players and their stats because some of these famous wanderers inspire the best odds for a team.

With this in mind, here are six Ghanaian footballers who have played for the most clubs.

Dominic Adiyiah

Adiyiah made a name for himself in Egypt at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He was the top scorer in the competition with 8 goals in 7 games to his credit. He received the Golden Shoe for this accomplishment in addition to being named Most Valuable Player of the event. Adiyiah went on to play for AC Milan, but didn't play in any games for thee team. He went on to play for 9 other clubs in his 11 year career for a total of 10 different clubs.

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie

Owusu-Abeyie has belonged to 11 different clubs. The winger is big on travelling and spent seven years of his career playing for Portsmouth, Cardiff City, Arsenal and Birmingham City during that period. After spending just six months at Dutch side NEC, he was released. The 30 year old winger has played for 11 different clubs throughout his career.

Anthony Annan

Annan is tied with Osusu-Abeyie in the ninth position for belonging to the most clubs with 11. Annan is a midfielder from Ghana who is playing in year two of a three year contract with HJK Helsinki. So far, his career has spanned 13 years. He's won three trophies from Finland, Germany and Norway in competition. The majority of his career has been spent at Rosenborg where he earned the reputation for being one off the "best midfielders in the Norwegian league." He was named VG's 2010 Player of the Year for Norwegian football.

John Mensah

Mensah is a powerful defender from Ghana. In 2016, he signed a one year contract with Athletic FC United, of Sweden. Prior to this, he played as a leader of Ghana's backline, representing his country in two FIFA World Cup tournaments in 2006, then again in 2010. He's gone from one club to another in his 14-year career for a total of 12 different clubs.

Ransford Osei

Ransford Osei kept himself neatly under the radar, but this probably wasn't by choice. He played for a series of unknown clubs that didn't garner him much recognition. In spite of this fact, he did achieve some measure of success at the U-17 World Cup in 2007 as the second highest goal scorer. It netted him the Adidas Silver Shoe award. He came in second to Nigerian player Macaulely Chrisantus by a single goal. He played for 12 different football clubs.

Derek Boateng

Boateng is the all-time winner having played for 13 different clubs. Boateng began his career at age 16, signing with Kalamata FC in Greece. He switched to Panathinaikos, then was loaned to OFI. In all he played for a total of 13 different clubs including the English Premier League with Fulham and the German Bundesliga.