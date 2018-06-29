Dreams FC Midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey Joins Cordoba CF

Dreams FC midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has joined Spanish Segunda Division side Cordoba CF after successful loan deal at Extremadura.

According to reports in Spain, the midfielder signed for the Caliphs on Thursday morning though official details are yet to be revealed.

Lomotey, played the just ended season on loan at UD Extremadura where he helped them to secure Segunda promotion.

The 20-year-old midfielder was a key member of the Black Stars B that won the WAFU Cup of nations in Ghana last year.

Having helped Dreams earn promotion to the top flight, he immediately established his name as one of Ghana's rising stars. Even though he was a member of the Black Satellites team that failed to qualify for the Africa junior championship two years ago.

However, his performances saw him earn a Black Stars B call-up under the tutelage of Coach Maxwell Konadu.

