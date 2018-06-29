FIFA Stops GFA Delegation From Attending Meeting

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), has asked a four-member delegation expected to represent the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to stay away from the proposed meeting with world the football controlling body.

The GFA would have been represented by Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum, Mr Kweku Eyiah, Mr Alex Asante and Nana Brew Buttler, in a meeting scheduled for Zurich, Switzerland, on Friday, June 29, but a letter from FIFA has stopped the delegation from attending the meeting.

According to a letter signed by Solomon Mudege, FIFA Senior Development Manager, it said, a letter has been sent to the Ghanaian Government confirming that only FIFA and the government would participate in the meetings in Zurich.

'Due to the Ghanaian Government's insistence that the court injunction against Ghana FA is still valid, we have had to withdraw your invitations to the meeting in Zurich.

'We understand that your participation in the meeting would be against the relevant Ghanaian laws and you might personally face certain sanctions, as such, we advise you not to travel to Zurich'.

GNA Sports checks has confirmed that the meeting, which the Government of Ghana and FIFA have agreed, would have Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Sports Minister, Mr Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Attorney General and Madam Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West to continue the dialogue process as they seek for possible ways to solve the impasse in Ghana football as measures are being sorted to seek right channels and reforms to get Ghana football running again.

It would be recalled that the Attorney General sought a court injunction on all football-related activities as well as an injunction on all GFA Executives and administrators to desist from practising any powers conferred on them by their positions.