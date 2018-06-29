Patrick Allotey Eyes World Junior Middleweight Title

Patrick Allotey, the new World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Junior Middleweight champion, has set his eyes on the world title, after moving into the top 15 ranked boxers in the world in that division.

Allotey, who made the entry into the top 15 this week, believes it is an opportunity for him to take a shot at the world title.

'My biggest ambition in my career is to win the world title and my current managers are capable of helping me to achieve that,' he added.

Allotey, is expected to defend his WBO Africa Junior Middleweight title against Badru Lusamba on August 11, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

He won the title after beating Frank Dodzi early this year.