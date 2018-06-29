Pre Millennium Marathon Fixed For Saturday, June 30

The Millennium Marathon Sports Ltd, would on Saturday, June 30, organise a 10-kilometre pre-Millennium Marathon as part of events preceding the Big Millennium Marathon.

The race would commence from the offices of the organisers at Nima through some principal streets in Accra.

The Big Millenium Marathon is fixed for Saturday, September 29.

According to Ambassador Ashim Morton, the chief organizer of the Millennium Marathon, this year's event has been designed to encourage more people to participate, hence the decision put at stake a brand new Nissan Kicks SUV for the ultimate winner.

He said, it was also a means to motivate more runners to register on time, as there would be raffle draws every fortnight conducted by the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), with exciting prizes such as like laptops, printers, UPS, flat screen TVs, fridges, microwaves, sportswear, sports shoes and Garmin watches.

Ambassador Ashim encouraged more people to engage in long distance running.

He revealed that they have extended invitation to two top athletes from East Africa to participate in the event.

Already, Mariam Ismail from Tanzania is in Ghana and has been appointed as the Face of the 2018 Millennium Marathon.

She said in an interview, that she was excited to be in Ghana and proud to be the Face of the Big Millennium Marathon 2018.

Samuel Mungara from Kenya was expected to arrive on Wednesday, but missed his flight, hence scheduled to arrive on Thursday, June 28.

Keep Fit Clubs, schools, churches and individuals are invited for the Pre - Marathon on Saturday June 30, 2018.

The event would start and end at the Millennium Marathon office, opposite Frankies Hotel at Nima, with sponsorship from Verna Mineral Water, Run Energy Drink, Elite Sports, Blue Skies, Papaye, Japan Motors, Alliance Insurance, Can-West and Unilever.

GNA