2018 World Cup: Januzaj's Stunning Strike Sees Belgium Top Group G

England will face Colombia in Moscow in the World Cup's last 16 after Adnan Januzaj's spectacular strike ensured Belgium finished top of Group G in Kaliningrad.

Manager Gareth Southgate made eight changes from England's win against Panama while opposite number Martinez made nine alterations of his own - proving victory was not exactly the top priority as the tournament moves towards the knockout phase.

And it was illustrated by a largely mediocre, lifeless encounter that was settled by former Manchester United attacker Januzaj's six minutes after the break, cutting inside before curling a left-foot finish high past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England, who desperately missed absent captain and leading World Cup scorer Harry Kane, barely threatened apart from when Marcus Rashford should have equalised, Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois touching his effort wide after he ran clear.

Southgate must now reflect on England's first loss at this World Cup in Russia while he prepares to face the dangerous Colombians in Moscow on Tuesday, while Belgium go to Rostov to play Japan on Monday.