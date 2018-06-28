2018 World Cup: Senegal Booted Out Of World Cup On The Grounds Of Fair Play

Senegal has been sent packing out of the 2018 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) in Russia, after suffering a lone goal defeat at the hands of Columbia in the final Group H game.

Though they were tied on goals for and against with Japan, the application of the fair play rule favoured the Asians, who have thus progressed to the next stage of the competition.

A second-half goal from Yerry Mina was all Colombia needed to finish top of Group H, with six points to make it to the knock-out stages and sent Senegal home on accounts of receiving more yellow cards than Japan, who also lost to Poland by 1:0.

By the records, Senegal received six yellow cards as against four by Japan.

Coach Aliou CissÃ©'s men finished Group H with four points and goal difference same with Japan but the latter's lower bookings tally throughout the Group stages meant they go through in second place from Group H.

Senegal, who had beaten Poland and drew with Japan was the only hope left for Africa in the tournament as Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Nigeria, had all bowed out but they failed to make it count when it mattered most after a bright opening in the first half against a Colombian side led by Radamel Falcao.

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA