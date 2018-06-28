2018 World Cup: Columbia Progress As Senegal Go Out

Colombia qualified for the World Cup knockout stage as Group H winners after a 1-0 win over a Senegal side who crashed out of the competition in dramatic fashion on fair play points.

Aliou Cisse's side, denied a first-half penalty when VAR judged that Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez had made a legal lunge on Liverpool's Sadio Mane, had looked set to finish behind Japan, with their opponents facing an early exit.

In a thrilling group climax, a Poland goal in Volgograd was sending both teams in Samara to the last 16, but Yerry Mina's 74th-minute header provided a decisive twist, ensuring Jose Pekerman's men triumphed and Senegal, by virtue of their yellow-card tally, were ousted.

Colombia, who overcame the premature exit of injured James Rodriguez, will now play Group G's second-placed side - either England or Belgium - in Moscow on Tuesday, with Japan facing the winners of that group in Rostov-on-Don a day earlier.