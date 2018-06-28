2018 World Cup: Africa's Candle In The Wind Snuffed Out In Russia

Senegal flattered to deceive after faltering in their last group game against Colombia to leave Africa's last hope in the World Cup in Russia extinguished.

For all their physicality, the Senegalese were out-jumped in a corner as Mina stabbed his header into the net in the 74th minute with no reply from the African side.

The set piece goal, another example of Africa's Achilles heel in Russia after all five countries lost several games through corners, freekicks and penalties.

Africa's money was on Mane and his Senegal side which flipped the script in Russia winning its opening game when every other side lost.

The momentum was with Mane's men even after throwing away a lead to draw with Japan. All they needed in their final game was a draw.

But it was too much to ask.