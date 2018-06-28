Donkomi: Bernard Mensah Agrees Loan Deal With Kayserispor

Ghana international Bernard Mensah has agreed in principle to join Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The tricky midfielder is reportedly on his way to Kayseri to complete formalities of his switch after receiving green light from his Spanish employers.

Mensah spent the past season on a similar loan at Kasimpasa where he copped 32 appearances in both the league and Cup competitions. He started in the first 11 of these matches, scored 5 goals and made 5 assists.

The 23-year-old will thus team up with compatriot and Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan should the latter stay on at Kayserispor for the upcoming 2018/19 season.

Bernard Mensah has been contracted to Atletico Madrid on a six-year deal since summer 2015 but is yet to feature for the Spanish giants.