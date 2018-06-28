Pat Allotey Eyes World Junior Middleweight Title

The new WBO Africa junior middleweight king Patrick Allotey who has moved into the top 15 of the WBO junior middleweight world ratings following the release of the latest rankings this week.

Allotey (38-3, 30 KOs) won the WBO Africa junior middleweight belt after stopping compatriot, Frank Dodzi on the maiden show of Cabic Promotions on April 7 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

He defends the title against Badru Lusambya on our next promotion on August 11, 2018, also at the same plush Bukom Boxing Arena.

Allotey told Yours Truly, his biggest ambition and aim in life is to win the world title and believes his current managers can help him to achieve that dream.

He also appealed to boxing fans to troop to the Arena to watch his next fight as Cabic Promotions always has something special for the fans.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Boxing have sent congratulations messages to Ghana’s future world boxing champion, and urged him to train and work hard as many people love his style and discipline.