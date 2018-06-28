Ghana Defender Rashid Sumaila Delighted Over Red Star Belgrade Move

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has expressed his delight after sealing his dream move to former UEFA Champions League winners Red Star Belgrade of Serbia.

The 25-year-old sealed the move on Thursday afternoon after passing a stringent medical test in the capital Belgrade.

The centre-back signed a season-long loan deal from Kuwaiti side Al Qadisiya in the deal brokered Ghanaian British agent Ibrahim Sana.

Red Star will have the first option of buying the player on a permanent contract if he impresses in his first season with the former European champions.

"I am delighted to have signed the deal to play for one of the highly respected sides in Europe," he said.

Contrary to reports in certain Ghanaian media circles that the defender signed the contract yesterday.

The defender arrived in Belgrade on Tuesday complete his most sought-after move as he seals his dream move of playing in Europe, Ghana's leading football news outfit can report.