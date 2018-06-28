I Felt Entrapped By Kwesi Nyantakyi – Anas

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, says he felt entrapped by the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi when he approached him during his Number 12 undercover investigative video, dubbed: “When misconduct and greed become the norm”.

According to him, Mr Nyantakyi has no moral ground to say he [Nyantakyi] was entrapped by him [Anas] because it was at his first meeting with him [Nyantakyi] that he mapped up a strategy to “scam” the GFA.

“We introduced ourselves and said we are the agents who will lead you to this businessman. The man is listening attentively and then he maps up a strategy there and then. Me I had no idea that you can charge the GFA between 20 to 25 per cent. It is the man who told me right there and then…the president of the GFA teaching me how to scam the GFA. That’s exactly what happened. So when I hear that we entrapped him, did I force him to say those words? I didn’t force him to say those words. After that, he taught me that even the company that, the Mid-Golf Company that we were representing we could also charge them 5 per cent. Did I say that?” he said in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM Thursday morning.

Anas stressed that at no point did he influence Mr Nyantakyi with money for him to make the utterances he made and that it was only at their last meeting that the monies were laid on the table.

“He said those things because he knows it left right and centre. And so he proposed all this and told us that we were going to have our cut in all this. I didn’t say that for him. So those who say that probably he said those things because of the money that he saw… no, after that conversation, when we went to meet the businessman, the money didn’t play up but he repeated all these things to the businessman.

“It was at the last encounter that the money issues came up and so I felt entrapped by him. That’s how I felt cos you are coming to start an investigation that you’ve drawn a long strategy and the man comes out of the airport, your first meeting he’s giving you everything on a silver platter”, he said.

He, therefore, wondered why Mr Nyantakyi would then “turn around” and say that he entrapped him.

“How? How possible?” he quipped.

"My work with Nyantayi was not difficult because a prima facie evidence had established that it was just a habit and indeed I got it like that," he added.