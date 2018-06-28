2018 World Cup: Colombia Have To Be Careful Of Senegal, Cuadrado

Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado is preaching caution ahead of their last Group H fixture against Senegal on Thursday.

Currently third on the table, the South Americans have a must-win clash on their hands as nothing short of three points will take them to the round of 16.

They come into the game on the back of a 2-1 opening day reversal to Japan and a 3-0 triumph over bottom-placed Poland.

"We have to be careful because they are a great team," Cuadrado, who fetched Los Cafeteros' third goal in the victory over Poland, said.

"Not only do they run - they're also very good technically.

"The last [few] days, we have been working to see what is the best plan to go and find the best result."

Senegal are expected to provide a stern challenge as defeat could send them packing from the World Cup.

After 2-1 victory over Poland, the Teranga Lions were held to a 2-2 stalemate by group leaders Japan, leaving the West Africans second on the log with just a point above Colombia.

Los Cafeteros, who played at the World Cup for the first time in 1962, are hoping to better their quarter-final berth achieved in Brazil four years ago. It remains their best ever finish at the tournament.

Russia 2018 marks their sixth appearance at the global fiesta.