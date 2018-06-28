Kwesi Nyantakyi Attempted Suicide Over Anas Exposé - Confidant Reveals

According to MyNewsGH.com, former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi contemplated on committing suicide when Anas Aremeyaw Anas's "Number 12" video was brought to his attention.

Sources close to the former FIFA Council Member and CAF 1st vice president revealed the astute banker was so distraught about the issue that he virtually felt there was no need to live again.

According to the source, Mr Nyantakyi took several steps including soliciting the help of some ‘big’ men to ensure the video was not premiered to no avail.

According to the sources said Mr Nyantakyi’s close friends, family and aides had to be beside him all the time to ensure he did not carry out the threat to commit suicide.

The sources said he once commented, "I am finished, what have I got to live for?

"But for my children, I would have ended it all."

Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from all his positions in football after the "Number 12" video was aired.

Currently, FIFA has given him a 90-day ban.