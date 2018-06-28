FIFA Assures Ghana’s Participation At U17 And U20 Women’s World Cups

Ghana would be participating at the U17 and U20 Women’s World Cup this year after receiving an assurance from FIFA.

FIFA has requested to meet with Ghanaian officials to discuss the way forward with Ghana Football after latest crunches which have eventually halted football activities in the country.

Ghana was at the risk of facing a FIFA ban which could see the West Africans miss out on the Women’s World Cup due to o government interference.

However, the World Football governing body has given big assurance to resolve matters by mandating Ghana Football Association member Alex Asante to facilitate work on Ghana’s participation at the World Cups in Uruguay and France.

The Black Princesses will be playing in their fifth successive Women’s World Cup in France with the Black Maidens also earning a slot in the competition to be host in Uruguay later this year.