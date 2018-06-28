Albert Adomah’s Aston Villa Put On Sale After Heavy Financial Burden On Chinese Owner

Aston Villa could get a new owner as current financier of the Club Tony Xia is believed to have declared his intentions to sell.

The Championship side are cash-strapped making it difficult for the Chinese entrepreneur to fund.

A report by the Sun indicates Tony Xia is ready to accept offers from bidders interested in owning the Club.

Aston Villa have been rocked with financial crises following their failure to secure promotion to the Premiership.

The situation could also force the Club to offload some players to release the burden off managing the current squad.

Reports say Xia has already rejected a 51 per-cent offer from a European bidder on Tuesday.

The Chinese business mogul took over as the bankroller of the Club from American billionaire Randy Lerner two years ago for an amount of £85million.

