Number12: Randy Abbey Never Sponsored Me – Anas

Award-winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has rubbished claims that he was sponsored by former Ghana Football Association PRO Randy Abbey to set up embattled Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Following the Anas’ latest work dubbed "Number 12" Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former FIFA Council Member was captured extorting monies from TigerEyePI Crew who expressed interest in sponsoring the Ghana Premier by using the name of President Akufo-Addo, Nyantakyi has since resigned as GFA President.

However, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy AAgypong claims the Good Morning Ghana host on Metro TV and bankroller of Heart of Lions is the brain behind the investigative piece against Nyantakyi.

But Anas in responding to the claims from the controversial MP said the former FA spokesperson had no knowledge about his latest work titled “Number 12.”

“Randy Abbey never got to know about this story till the last end of it when the story was coming out,” he said on Joy FM.

“How would Randy sponsor me to do what? of course, I knew that he has deep knowledge of football but because I didn’t want to taint and colour and raise people’s expectations.”

“We don’t set out to do an investigation knowing what the outcome will come, we hope and anticipate that this story we are doing it will be big.

"There are many stories we do sometimes we don’t achieve it other times we do. So I couldn’t have raised Randy Abbey’s hopes when I didn’t know the outcome.”